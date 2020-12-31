76ºF

Florida will not release coronavirus data on New Year’s Day

FDOH said reports will resume on Saturday.

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

The Florida Department of Health will not release coronavirus data on New Year’s Day.

Data was also not released on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

On Thursday, the state reported more than 16,000 new cases.

Florida reported more than 1.3 million cases of COVID-19 in 2020.

The state reported 133 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, DOH officials say 21,990 people have died from COVID-19 in Florida.

