Another former FIT football player charged in kidnapping, beating

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A second former Florida Institute of Technology football player has been charged in the kidnapping and beating of a man they claimed drugged a friend of theirs.

John Mays is facing charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault with a gun, and battery.

This past November, former FIT football player Evan Kulyk was also charged in the same event.

Kulyk is facing charges of kidnapping and battery.

Court records show on Nov. 1, 2020, the victim told investigators he exited his dorm at FIT and a black sports utility vehicle pulled in front of him. The victim said Kulyk grabbed him and put him in the vehicle between Kulyk and Mays.

Prosecutors said Kulyk asked the victim “Why did you drug her?” The victim said he did not do anything to her.

Documents show Kulyk is accused of threatening the victim by saying “as soon as we hit the road, you are dead.”

Mays is accused of showing the victim a gun while they were in the car.

Prosecutors said during the car ride a front passenger, and the former football players started punching the victim in the head face, and back for about 30 seconds.

Court records show Kulyk threw the victim out of the vehicle when they were stopped at the Pieloch Dog Park, about one mile away from the victim’s dorm.

Investigators said the woman the victim was accused of drugging told police she was at a party and told Kulyk she felt she had been drugged.

Police said they spoke with the woman and she said she never accused the victim of drugging her.