48ºF

Local News

Tip leads police to Downtown Orlando penthouse filled with 50 pounds of pot, guns and cash

No arrests have been made after the raid at 55 West

Tags: strange Florida, crime, Orlando, Orange County
Drugs, guns and cash seized from a penthouse suite in downtown Orlando on Jan.6. (Image: Orlando Police Department)
Drugs, guns and cash seized from a penthouse suite in downtown Orlando on Jan.6. (Image: Orlando Police Department) (WKMG 2020)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police served a search warrant on Jan. 6 to a penthouse suite at the 55 West apartment building downtown and discovered a slew of illegal materials including drugs, guns and more than $200,000 in cash.

Orlando police said after receiving a tip from the Drug Enforcement Administration a team of the OPD special enforcement division carried out the warrant at 55 West Church Street at 11 p.m.

[TRENDING: Can Trump run for president again? | Tourists flocking to Fla. for vaccine? | Fifth-largest lotto jackpot up for grabs]

Inside the penthouse, officers found 50 pounds of cannabis, 15 grams of methamphetamine, six guns and $208,000 in cash. Orlando police shared several images of the seized items that appear to include at least two semi-automatic weapons and several handguns. The bags of marijuana take up about two conference room tables.

At this time, no arrests have been made in the case, according to police.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.