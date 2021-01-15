Car sought in unsolved homicide near Winter Park

Deputies search for a car in connection with an unsolved homicide near Winter Park.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a vehicle that was spotted near the area of a homicide that occurred in September in unincorporated Winter Park.

The sheriff’s office tweeted Friday that the car was in the area of 5400 block of North Woodcrest Drive, where Jerimy Thomas was slain on Sept. 11.

“SCSO seeking info about a sedan seen in the area of unsolved homicide. September 11, 2020 masked suspects in dark clothing shot 44-year-old Jerimy Thomas in his garage in 5400 block of N. Woodcrest Dr, [in] unincorporated Winter Park. Please call SCSO or Crimeline,” the tweet said.

Detectives said it’s believed Thomas, 44, was targeted and killed during a home invasion.

“The victim’s wife said multiple suspects wearing masks entered the home through the garage and demanded money,” SCSO officials said. “Thomas struggled with one of the suspects and was shot.”

Deputies are following multiple leads and are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to call the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at 407-665-6650 or 800-423-TIPS.