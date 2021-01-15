FBI arrests man accused of threatening protesters in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla – A Tallahassee man is facing charges after federal investigators say he tried to rally people to violently confront protesters who plan to rally at the Florida Capitol on Sunday.

Federal agents arrested Daniel Baker on Friday.

Baker wanted others to join him with guns in surrounding the protesters and keeping them confined at the Capitol, according to investigators.

Federal agents said Baker has a history of expressing beliefs in violent tactics on social media. They added that he has recently escalated that behavior, specifically looking for people to join him in disrupting protests leading up to Inauguration Day and that he made several posts about buying guns in the days prior to his arrest.

Agents also said that he has used social media in the past to encourage and educate his followers on how to incapacitate law enforcement officers.

HAPPENING NOW: #FBI #Jacksonville has arrested Daniel Baker of Tallahassee for inciting violence at the Florida Capitol Building. Thanks to our partners at @fdlepio @LeonSheriff @TallyPD and @NDFLnews for their assistance. pic.twitter.com/CinkyNDFGN — FBI Jacksonville (@FBIJacksonville) January 15, 2021

United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida Lawrence Keefe announced the arrest.

“Extremists intent on violence from either end of the political and social spectrums must be stopped, and they will be stopped,” Keefe said.

Baker served as a U.S. Army Airborne infantryman but was kicked out of the service, receiving an “other-than-honorable discharge” after going AWOL in 2007, according to a U.S. Department of Justice release.

He is now facing a charge of transmission, in interstate commerce, of a communication containing a threat to kidnap or to injure.