How cold will it get in Central Florida this weekend?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Get ready for another weekend of layers in Central Florida as a strong cold front digs through the southeast Friday evening.

The front will weaken as it passes southward with a slight 20 percent chance of scattered showers in the late afternoon and early evening.

Behind this front, highs Saturday will struggle to reach the 60s with very breezy conditions from the west between 15-20 mile per hour.

The big story comes Saturday night as skies clear and temperatures drop into the 30s for most inland neighborhoods and low 40s along the coast.

This cold night could turn frosty for some areas with frost possible inland. If you have sensitive plants, this will be the night to cover or bring them in.

Sunday doesn’t look much warmer, with highs forecast to remain in the upper 50s to low 60s.