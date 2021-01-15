Marion deputies identify man wanted for beating woman’s car with baseball bat

The sheriff’s office said Shelby Leonard Frazier is facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of criminal mischief.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office have identified the man wanted for beating a woman’s car.

Investigators said after a traffic incident Frazier is accused of following the victim to a gas station.

MCSO said once Frazier arrived at the gas station he smashed the victim’s car windows with a baseball bat.

This guy got into a traffic incident with the victim and let road rage take over. He followed her to her destination,... Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Monday, January 4, 2021

Video of the incident can be viewed in the post above.

“Do the right thing, turn yourself in,” Sgt. Paul Bloom said.

Deputies said they need help from the public to locate Frazier.

Anyone with information on Frazier can call Crime Stoppers at 352-368-STOP.