Video shows carjacker moments before downtown Orlando attack, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police want help identifying the man they say threatened a woman with a gun before stealing her car.

The attack happened on Jan. 5 along East Church Street, according to a news release.

Police released surveillance video near the intersection of East Church Street and Rosaline Avenue.

Investigators said the victim was loading items into her car when the thief demanded her keys. The woman refused and that’s when the carjacker pulled out a gun, according to officers.

The victim gave up her keys and the man drove off, but police said he abandoned the car at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and South Street.

Anyone who recognizes this man should call Orlando police at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.