Cold air set to push through Central Florida this weekend

Temps could drop into the 30s on Sunday in Central Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Scattered showers are expected to move across Central Florida on Friday night.

Most of the rain is sliding out of the area.

Lingering clouds will keep temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s on Friday with much colder air rushing in for the weekend.

Cold air moves through Central Florida this weekend. (WKMG)

This Weekend:

Highs in many areas will struggle to reach the 60s by the afternoon, both Saturday and Sunday. Gusty winds will make it feel even colder Saturday, with winds between 10-15 miles per hour.

The coldest temperatures can be expected Sunday morning, with most of us waking up in the 30s. Those chilly temps could also cause many inland neighborhoods to develop frost early Sunday. The frost potential remains highest in Marion, inland Volusia, and parts of Lake and Seminole County.

A gradual warming trend begins next week, with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s by Wednesday and Thursday.