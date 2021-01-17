56ºF

Local News

Daytona Beach officers search for man who fled hospital

Contact DBPD if you see Jamael Lutrel Medlock

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

Tags: Missing, Volusia County, Daytona Beach
Jamael Lutrel Medlock
Jamael Lutrel Medlock

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Daytona Beach Police Department issued a missing persons alert Sunday morning.

According to officials, Jamael Lutrel Medlock was under observation at Halifax Hospital when officers said he fled the area.

“Jamael is considered missing and endangered,” officers said.

If you see Medlock or know of his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the DBPD.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: