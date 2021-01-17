Daytona Beach officers search for man who fled hospital

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Daytona Beach Police Department issued a missing persons alert Sunday morning.
According to officials, Jamael Lutrel Medlock was under observation at Halifax Hospital when officers said he fled the area.
“Jamael is considered missing and endangered,” officers said.
If you see Medlock or know of his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the DBPD.
