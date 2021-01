Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

The Orlando Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at Lee Avenue and West South Street on Sunday.

Police said there was an altercation behind 800 West South Street that resulted in one person being shot three times.

The person shot is in stable condition at a hospital, police said.

Police said they are still looking for the suspect and are asking anyone with information to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS or 321-235-5300.