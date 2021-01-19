New study shows long-lasting immunity after COVID-19 infection

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new study is helping to bolster the idea that people who recover from COVID-19 have long-lasting immunity.

Researchers say the results help to confirm previous research regarding immunity. In the most recent study, scientists discovered bits of the virus can help produce B cells, which create more antibodies.

The study, conducted by researchers in the U.S. and Switzerland, examined the blood of 87 survivors to determine protection against re-infection for at least six months.

