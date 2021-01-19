Polk deputy accused of making threats about Capitol violence

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Polk County deputy is accused of making written threats related to violence at the Capitol, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials have not yet provided the deputy’s name or details regarding the nature of the threat or how it was made. He or she was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to address the media Tuesday at 5 p.m. to provide more information about the arrest. His remarks will be streamed in the video player at the top of this story.

On Jan. 6, thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump surrounded the Capitol in Washington, D.C. and eventually pushed past police to make their way inside.

Five people died during the riot.