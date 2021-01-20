‘There is no time to waste:’ Biden-Harris team turn to Twitter to share first messages as president, VP

President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive at the steps of the U.S. Capitol for the start of the official inauguration ceremonies, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

ORLANDO, Fla. – In what’s been a contentious time for U.S. politics, one player was always there providing insight on how current events could play out: Twitter.

It was no different Wednesday as President Joe Biden used the POTUS account to help him kick off his term as the 46th commander in chief.

As he left the U.S. Capitol to proceed with inauguration day events, Biden tweeted his intention to hit the ground running as the new leader of the United States.

“There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face,” he wrote on the social media platform. “That’s why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief.”

There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face. That's why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 20, 2021

This is the first tweet from a U.S. president the nation has received in more than a week after the social media giant banned former president Donald Trump’s account.

Twitter chose to suspend @realDonaldTrump saying the account had tweets that violated some of its terms and conditions, claiming the former president’s messages could further incite violence. Trump’s tweets caused concern after the deadly Capitol attack on Jan. 6.

Trump’s presidency is notable for popularizing “Twitter politics” as he and many other politicians adopted the social media platform as a megaphone to issue statements and offer commentary on the state of the country. This trend continued throughout inauguration day and Vice President Kamala Harris also inherited her new @VP Twitter account.

“Ready to serve,” she concisely wrote, minutes after she was sworn into office as the new vice president of the U.S.

Ready to serve. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 20, 2021

Dr. Jill Biden will also shift to using the @FLOTUS account as the nation’s new first lady.

In a historic first, Douglass Emhoff has claimed the title of second gentleman. Harris’ husband will be the first to utilize the Twitter account. Though he has not tweeted yet, he has more than 729,000 followers.