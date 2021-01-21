Kitchen fire at Orlando home kills pet dog

ORLANDO, Fla. – Food left unattended while cooking on the stove caused a fire that killed a pet dog Thursday afternoon, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

Officials said a resident at the home on Luna Negra Drive said they accidentally left the food cooking while they made a trip to the store and when they returned, the home was on fire and flames were through the roof.

Records show firefighters extinguished the flames and found a pet dog inside the home that died due to the smoke.

The American Red Cross has been called in to assist a woman and teenage boy who lived in the home and have since been displaced.