Accused killer identified through music video, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A music video posted to YouTube is being credited with helping to solve a deadly shooting investigation, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s office.

Henry Sharron, 25, was arrested booked at the Orange County jail on Thursday. Investigators say he is accused of shooting and killing Herique Jean in September.

Jean was shot and killed along 20th Street near the intersection with South Parramore Avenue on Sept. 5, according to records.

Investigators said surveillance video from a home near the scene caught two men running from the direction of the shooting.

Deputies then showed the video to a man who was in custody on unrelated crimes who they said had knowledge of the area where the shooting happened. The man identified one of the men as “Merk,” but could not give his legal name, according to an affidavit. The man showed investigators a music video posted to YouTube, which featured “Merk.” Deputies say the video featured several men who are known as members of the “Crosstown” gang.

Deputies showed the video to the sheriff’s office’s gang unit, who identified “Merk” as Sharron.

Sharron had been arrested five days after the deadly shooting by Orlando Police, according to an affidavit. At the time of his arrest, police said Sharron had a Sig Sauer 9mm handgun. Deputies said that the gun was later identified as the one used in the shooting of Jean.

A witness to the shooting also identified Sharron from a photo line-up, deputies said.

Sharron faces a charge of first-degree murder.