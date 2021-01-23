70ºF

Man accused of attacking teen in Orange County, deputies say his DNA linked to 2019 case

Victor Baten Jr. is facing charges of kidnapping and sexual battery with a deadly weapon

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

A man accused of attacking a 13-year-old girl was arrested by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Victor Baten Jr. is facing charges of kidnapping and sexual battery with a deadly weapon.

Deputies said the teen was attacked on Jan. 14 in the area of Silver Star Road.

Court records show Baten is also accused of threatening the girl with a gun.

Investigators said his DNA matches evidence from a 2019 sexual battery case.

He is facing charges of kidnapping and sexual battery with a deadly weapon in the 2019 case.

The sheriff’s office said the attack from the 2019 case is less than a mile from the attack on Jan. 14.

Baten is also accused of threatening a 28-year-old woman with a gun in the 2019 case, according to court records.

