Man accused of attacking teen in Orange County, deputies say his DNA linked to 2019 case

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of attacking a 13-year-old girl was arrested by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Victor Baten Jr. is facing charges of kidnapping and sexual battery with a deadly weapon.

ARRESTED: On charges of Kidnap and Sexual Battery w/a Deadly Weapon. DNA confirms Victor Baten Jr., 27, attacked a 13-year-old on Jan. 14 off of Silver Star Rd. AND his DNA matches suspect in a 2019 sexual battery case, too. Great job by detectives and units that captured him! pic.twitter.com/cSS1rGKeha — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 23, 2021

Deputies said the teen was attacked on Jan. 14 in the area of Silver Star Road.

Court records show Baten is also accused of threatening the girl with a gun.

Investigators said his DNA matches evidence from a 2019 sexual battery case.

He is facing charges of kidnapping and sexual battery with a deadly weapon in the 2019 case.

The sheriff’s office said the attack from the 2019 case is less than a mile from the attack on Jan. 14.

Baten is also accused of threatening a 28-year-old woman with a gun in the 2019 case, according to court records.