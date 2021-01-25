Man facing child porn charges, accused of trying to contact girls online

EDGEWATER, Fla. – An Edgewater man is locked up in the Volusia County Jail facing at least 20 counts of possessing child pornography and is expected to get hit with more charges, according to a news release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Aaron Crump, 32, was arrested at his home on Friday after investigators said they discovered graphic videos on his phone.

A sheriff’s office release also said that Crump has a history of using an alias, Mark Little, to talk with girls around the country online.

Arrested on 20 child porn charges: Aaron Crump, 32, Edgewater, who has a history of contacting young girls online. Detectives have recovered a significant amount of evidence, and more charges are pending. Details at the link: https://t.co/6qaplhfxzy pic.twitter.com/DNN5EucArC — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) January 25, 2021

The investigation into Crump started in October when the sheriff’s office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The NCMEC told investigators that someone had uploaded 350 files of suspected child pornography to an online storage account.

Deputies said they identified Crump as the owner and questioned him about the case. Crump admitted to using the alias for his internet accounts and that he pretended to be younger while online to exchange explicit photos with teen girls from other states, records show.

Detectives also researched two prior cases involving Crump, according to the sheriff’s office. One case is out of Minnesota, where investigators said he exchanged videos and pictures with an 11-year-old girl. Another in Michigan where detectives said Crump asked for explicit photos from another 11-year-old victim.

Crump faces 20 initial counts of possession of a sexual performance of a child. He is being held on $500,000 bond.