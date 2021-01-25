WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a news conference at a nursing home in Jacksonville.

The governor is expected to speak, likely on the topic of COVID-19 vaccine distribution, at River Garden Hebrew House for the Aged beginning at noon on Monday.

Right now, anyone hoping to get vaccinated must be able to prove at least part-time residency and show they are a member of the priority groups currently allowed to get vaccinated for COVID-19: health care workers, long-term care facility staff and residents and people 65 or older.

According to an advisory signed last week by Florida’s surgeon general, before administering the first dose of the vaccine, every vaccine provider in the state should make sure the recipient is either a resident of Florida or an individual who is in Florida to provide health care services that require direct contact with patients.

So far, more than 1.3 million people have been vaccinated in Florida, according to the latest daily vaccine report from the Florida Department of Health.

It was not immediately clear what Monday’s news conference would be about.

