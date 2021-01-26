Counties roll out second doses of COVID-19 vaccine

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – St. Patrick Catholic Church in Mount Dora will begin administering second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Health officials in Lake County said second doses of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be done by appointment.

The Moderna second dose appointments will be scheduled between Jan. 26 through the 28 from 9 a.m to 2 a.m. And second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be scheduled starting February 2 through the fourth from 7 a.. to 4 p.m, according to the Florida Department of Health in Lake County.

For those who received their first dose of the vaccine with the Florida Department of Health, officials have said, they will be getting a phone call with site and appointment information.

This comes on the heels of Gov. Ron DeSantis at a press conference in Jacksonville Monday, reassuring seniors that they will be able to get their second doses.

This morning in Seminole County, health officials were on-site while they began rolling out about 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine, according to leaders.

In Orange County, cars lined up for second doses of the vaccine at the Orange County Convention Center.

In a tweet this morning, the Florida Department of Health in Orange County said they had 141-second dose appointments scheduled for people to receive the Moderna vaccine.