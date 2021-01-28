Wind chills in the 30s to hit Central Florida later this week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida saw record heat on Wednesday.

The high at the Orlando International Airport was 82 degrees, this 10 degrees above normal, but not a record.

The records fell in Melbourne where temperatures reached 84 degrees.

[TRENDING: Video shows officer slamming student | Man shoots at ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend 94 times | These men are paying $55M to go to space station]

This breaks the record of 83 degrees set in 1976.

Central Florida saw some severe action from a cold front marching through.

The system produced an EF0 Tornado in Tallahassee.

As the front passed into Central Florida it lost most of its steam.

The system has been able to produce some showers. Most of the showers will die out Wednesday night.

Look for a low of 54 degrees in Central Florida on Wednesday night.

That is just about normal for this time of year, but on Thursday the high will only be in the low to mid-60s.

At the Orlando International Airport, Central Florida will make it to 63 degrees. This will be nine degrees below normal.

The low Thursday night into Friday morning will drop to 44 degrees with a wind chill in the 30s.

Friday the high will make it to 65 degrees with a mostly sunny sky.

By Saturday, the high will be near normal at 71 degrees.