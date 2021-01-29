Temps to hit the 30s in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The cold air is making a big comeback in Central Florida.

The high in Central Florida on Thursday goes into the books as 70 degrees, but the temperature was recorded just after midnight.

Temperatures have been well below normal since.

The Thursday night in Orlando is set to drop to 45 degrees. In Ocala, the low is set to plunge to 35 degrees.

That is cold enough to trigger a Frost Advisory for Marion County until 9 a.m. Friday morning.

During the day Friday look for another cold day.

The high will struggle back to about 65 degrees with the wind still pushing from the northeast at 10 mph.

It will feel chilly all day. The low Friday night into Saturday morning will be almost as cold as tonight.

Saturday, we warm back to almost normal. The high is set to be 71 degrees with loads of sunshine.

Sunday will have a high of 78 degrees.

On Monday, the next cold front will arrive with lows plunging right back into the 30s and 40s.