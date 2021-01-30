PHOTOS: Disney characters invade Epcot’s World Showcase during Festival of the Arts

ORLANDO, Fla. – From hidden Mickey’s to tiny obscure movie references, Disney is known for adding extra details in and around its parks.

Epcot is the perfect place to find a little extra magic. During Epcot’s International Festival of the Arts guests can keep their eyes peeled for some of their favorite characters around World Showcase with the park’s Chalk Full of Character scavenger hunt.

Chalk Full of Character (Metevia)

Of course, these characters will not always be hiding in plain sight, guests will have to look high and low as they walk through each country.

If you’re not able to visit the parks right now, let us be your guide around the world and show you what each pavilion is hiding.

If you don’t want to hear any spoilers on character locations or you have a trip planned before the festival ends, now would be a good time to go to check out some of our other theme park content.

Alright, grab your walking shoes and let’s take a trip around the world.

Canada

Chalk Full of Character (Metevia)

When you start your hunt, keep an eye out for Koda getting a quick bite to eat by a stream.

United Kingdom

Chalk Full of Character (Metevia)

The U.K. is chock full of hidden characters from Robin Hood to Peter Pan. If you venture into the maze near the gazebo you’ll also find a familiar face from “Alice in Wonderland.”

France

Chalk Full of Character (Metevia)

In the France Pavilion, families can spot Remy and Emile nibbling on some fancy tarts, outside of Les Halles Boulangerie-Patisserie.

Across from L’Artisan des Glaces, the trio of kittens from “The Aristocats” can be seen walking on a ledge above the sidewalk.

Morocco

Chalk Full of Character (Metevia)

You better keep an eye on your valuables as you walk through the street markets of the Morocco Pavilion. It’s not other guests you have to worry about, but a mischievous primate who’s looking for shiny items to steal.

China

Chalk Full of Character (Metevia)

When you reach the China Pavilion, Mushu is creating quite a stir near the House of Tea. Keep an eye out for other characters from “Mulan” inside the pavilion. It looks like someone lost their Little Brother.

United States

Chalk Full of Character (Metevia)

If you’re planning on taking the American Adventure, be sure to look for a little mouse waiting for a lighting storm. If you thought he was one of the mice from “Cinderella”, you would be wrong. The mouse is in fact Amos from the Disney short titled “Ben and Me”.

Italy

Chalk Full of Character (Metevia)

If the evening star isn’t up and you need to make a wish stat, look no further than the Italy Pavilion. There, you will find your official conscious Jiminy Cricket waiting to spot the Blue Fairy.

Germany

Chalk Full of Character (Metevia)

Bored of his time in Corona, Pascal has made his way to Germany to blend in among the festival decorations. The crafty chameleon may be hiding in more than one place, so look carefully.

Refreshment Outpost

Chalk Full of Character (Metevia)

Over at the Refreshment Outpost, you can spot the hyenas from “The Lion King”. The trio can be seen lounging on top of the straw roof dining on some theme park grub. We’re sure anything beats the food at the elephant graveyard.

Japan

Chalk Full of Character (Metevia)

All the way from Tokyo DisneySea, Duffy and his friend Gelatoni have been spotted getting in the spirit and creating art of their own inside the Japan Pavilion. Is that considered a hidden Mickey?

Norway

Chalk Full of Character (Metevia)

It may be sunny and warm in the Sunshine State, but that won’t stop a handful of Snowgies (yes, that’s what they’re called) from enjoying their day above the Kringla Bakeri Og Kafe.

Mexico

Chalk Full of Character (Metevia)

If you’re looking for a guide to the Land of the Dead, look no further than Dante. While he may not be the brightest alebrije in the bunch, he is undoubtedly the cutest.