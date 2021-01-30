Temperatures to reach the 70s this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – It will be another chilly night on Friday for Central Floridians.

The high on Friday made it to 66 degrees in Orlando.

A clear sky with steady winds and dry conditions will lead to another chilly night.

Look for the low in Orlando to dip to 45 degrees. We dropped to 44 degrees this morning, so we will be very close to the same spot to start our Saturday.

The weather for the weekend looks great. Saturday, Central Florida will make it back to 72 degrees for a daytime high. This is normal for this time of year.

On Sunday, Central Florida will get even warmer with the high going up to 78 degrees.

A cold front is on the way, by late Sunday evening, the next cold front will approach. Winds will kick up and the rain chances increase to 30%.

This front will bring the cold back to Central Florida. The high on Monday will be 66 degrees with a low Monday night of 43 degrees.

The high on Groundhog Day Tuesday will be only 59 degrees.