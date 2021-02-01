Casselberry man wins $2 million in Mega Millions drawing

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Casselberry man is now a millionaire.

Kenneith Rose won $2 million in a Mega Millions drawing on Jan. 19, according to the Florida Lottery.

He matched five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball.

Lottery officials said he purchased the ticket at the Publix on U.S. 17/92 in Casselberry.

This Publix location will receive a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket, according to lottery officials.

The next Mega Millions will be held on Tuesday with an estimated jackpot of $42 million. You can watch the drawing live on News 6 at 11.