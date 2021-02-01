Man accused of threatening victims’ children during Kissimmee burglary, deputies say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A man is locked up without bond after he broke into a home and threatened to kill a couple and their children, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the Kissimmee home just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The victims told investigators a man broke into their home, pointed a gun at their heads and demanded money, according to a news release. Deputies said the man also fired a “warning shot” as he threatened the victims.

The accused burglar was identified as Orlando Pileta-Ramirez, 56, records show.

Deputies said the man denied the accusations against him.

Pileta-Ramirez now faces charges of home invasion with a firearm, shooting a deadly missile into an occupied dwelling, false imprisonment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.