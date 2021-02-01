Orlando Health adjusts rules for non-COVID patients. Here’s who can visit now

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Health is adjusting its visitor policy that was put in place at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Feb. 1, patients at most Orlando Health hospitals will be allowed to have two adult visitors during visiting hours.

At the start of the pandemic, Orlando Health restricted non-COVID patients to one visitor throughout the patient’s stay and it had to be the same person.

Visitors will undergo temperature checks and screenings. They will also be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Visits for hospitalized COVID-19 patients are not being adjusted.