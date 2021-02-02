Wind chill to be in the 20s in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – It was chilly all day in Central Florida on Monday and it will get even colder at night.

The temperatures will remain above freezing.

With the wind, it will feel like you are freezing.

Look for the low to drop to 36 degrees in Ocala, 38 in Orlando, 35 degrees in Palm Coast, and 38 degrees in Melbourne.

The wind will continue to push in at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 or 25 mph.

The wind will also push the wind chill into the mid-20s and low 30s all across Central Florida.

There is now a Wind Chill Advisory in effect for most of Central Florida 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. Tuesday.

For daytime Tuesday, the wind just keeps on coming. The breeze will be from the northwest at 15-20 mph.

The sky will clear as the day wears on. The high will really struggle to make it back to only 56 degrees in Orlando.

The wind will finally die down to a 5 to 10 mph wind by Tuesday evening.

The low on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be 36 degrees at the Orlando International Airport.

For Wednesday the high will make it to 63. But with the wind calming, and a clear sky, the formula for Frost will come together.

There will be patchy frost in spots Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

By Friday we will be back to a high of 77 degrees.