Men accused of stealing kitchen appliances in Volusia burglary spree, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla – Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Wednesday who they believe are responsible for a string of burglaries.

Vincent Doyle, 38, and Luis Aponte, 39, were arrested after deputies executed a search warrant at a home along Richards Lane near Daytona Beach, according to a news release.

Investigators said they found 18 new appliances inside the home, some still wrapped in plastic, including microwaves, stoves and dishwashers.

The appliances came from vacant homes around the county that had been broken into, deputies said.

Detectives obtained confessions for 11 burglaries, according to the release.

Both men face charges of burglary of a dwelling and grand theft. Doyle faces an additional charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Doyle and Aponte are currently only facing charges for a single burglary on Leland Drive in Deltona; however, the sheriff’s office says additional charges are expected pending further investigation.