Man armed with knife accused of threatening to cut Flagler deputies

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A man used racial slurs, threw a vape pen at a patrol car and threatened a deputy with a knife during a recent encounter, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Records show someone called 911 Wednesday afternoon and said they’d just been dropped off on Shady Lane in Palm Coast and the driver drove off with their belongings.

[TRENDING: Injunctions filed against girl slammed by deputy | SpaceX launches satellites | OK to dream: Snow in Florida?]

Ad

When deputies arrived, they said they found Clayton Callahan and another man yelling at them to chase after an SUV. They would not respond to questions and moments later a woman arrived and began yelling as well, according to the report.

Deputies said Callahan became extremely irritated and threw his vape pen and cellphone at a patrol car then began using racial slurs and profanities, saying, “(Expletive) you, (expletive),” and “(Expletive) the police.”

At that point, he pulled out a pocket knife from his waistband, opened it and said, “I’ll cut you, (expletive),” according to the affidavit.

MAN ARRESTED FOR AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON DEPUTY SHERIFF ***Warning: Video contains profanity and racial slurs.*** MAN ARRESTED FOR AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON DEPUTY SHERIFF Suspect Pulled Knife and Threatened to Cut Deputy On Wednesday, February 3rd, just before 3:30 p.m., the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to a suspicious incident on Shady Lane in Palm Coast. Deputies arrived to find two frantic subjects, one was identified as Clayton Callahan from previous law enforcement encounters, yelling at deputies to chase after an unknown SUV. Callahan became extremely agitated and began pacing and screaming. He threw his vape pen and then his cell phone at a marked FCSO patrol car windshield. Callahan then began yelling derogative and racist comments at deputies before pulling a pocket knife from his waist line, opening it and threatening to cut an FCSO deputy before fleeing the scene. A short time later, a resident of Shady Lane called 9-1-1 to tell deputies that Callahan was trying to get into the house. Deputies located Callahan and ordered him to stop but instead he ran into the woods. A perimeter was established and K-9 handler Deputy Towns and K-9 Keanu arrived to attempt to locate Callahan. Callahan was located by Deputy Towns and K-9 Keanu near Magnolia Road and taken into custody. He was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer and Resisting Arrest. He was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and is being held on a $10,500 bond. “Our deputies once again showed great restraint in a violent and dangerous encounter,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Our de-escalation training and their experience paid off and I commend them for taking this subject into custody without anyone getting injured. Great work by our newest K-9 team in quickly locating the suspect!” Callahan has a previous arrest history in Flagler County for Criminal Mischief, Disorderly Intoxication, Domestic Battery, Battery on a Medical Care Provider, Assault on a Paramedic or Firefighter, Violation of Probation, and other charges. Posted by Flagler County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 4, 2021

Callahan is accused of walking from the scene when a deputy had him at gunpoint and trying to get into a house down the road.

Deputies said they approached Callahan there and tried to take him into custody but he instead ran into a wooded area and refused to come out.

Records show a K9 unit was brought in and a search was conducted. Callahan was arrested when he was found coming out of the woods.

Ad

He’s facing charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

“Our deputies once again showed great restraint in a violent and dangerous encounter. Our de-escalation training and their experience paid off and I commend them for taking this subject into custody without anyone getting injured. Great work by our newest K-9 team in quickly locating the suspect,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a news release.