Woman with 2 pounds of ’Mexican Oxycotton’ was driving nearly 100 mph, troopers say

More than 2 pounds of "Mexican Oxycotton" found during a traffic stop by FHP troopers. (image: FHP)

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – An Ocala woman was arrested Tuesday after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper pulled her over on Interstate 75 and found a backpack with about 2 pounds of a new type of heroin inside, according to the arrest report.

The FHP trooper spotted a Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV traveling at 97 mph on Interstate 75 Tuesday and pulled over the vehicle at mile marker 324. The trooper said they smelled marijuana in the car and the driver, 30-year-old Tara Haro, denied having drugs in the vehicle, according to the arrest report.

The trooper searched the vehicle and founded a loaded Glock handgun in the glovebox and a backpack with approximately 2 pounds of small blue pills. The pills had the letter “M” stamped on one side, according to the report.

After questioning Haro about the backpack, she said it belonged to her but when asked about the contents she said “many people have access to her bag” and declined to comment further.

A Border Patrol agent tested one of the pills and the sample resulted in a match for heroin hydrochloride mono-hydrate. The agent said the drug is known as “Mexican Oxycotton,” a new type of heroin pill. The drug can contain fentanyl, according to the agent.

According to the report, Haro had her 8-year-old son in the vehicle at the time of her arrest. She is charged with felony drug possession.

Haro was arrested and booked into the Sumter County Jail. Her other adult passenger took custody of her son.