Man shot in arm at Daytona Beach apartment complex, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man was shot in the arm Thursday night while at his apartment on George W. Engram Boulevard, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

The victim heard a noise around 10 p.m. and when he went to investigate, police said he was shot by a man who was standing on the exterior stairs.

Records show the culprit was about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, had an afro hairstyle and was wearing a black sweatshirt and pants.

The victim said a gun was recently stolen from his apartment and he believes the man who shot him is the same person responsible for the theft, according to the report.

No arrests have been made in the case.