72ºF

Ad

Local News

Kissimmee man arrested on suspicion of pointing laser at FHP plane, troopers say

Pilot was flying plane over Orlando when man pointed laser at plane, troopers say

Tags: Orlando, Kissimmee, Florida Highway Patrol
photo

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Kissimmee man was arrested on suspicion of pointing a laser at a plane and pilot Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a pilot was flying a Florida Highway Patrol plane over Orlando on Saturday morning when a man pointed a green laser at the plane.

The pilot was able to locate the source of the laser light, at an Orlando construction site, troopers said.

Troopers responded and the man responsible, identified by the FHP as Guillermo Negron Roque, 47, was arrested. Troopers said he was taken to the Orange County Jail.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.