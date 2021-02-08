Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 2/8/21

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound raw medium shrimp peeled and deveined
- 4 egg whites
- 1 teaspoon lime juice
- 1 teaspoon honey
- 1/2 cup tapioca flour/starch cornstarch or arrowroot flour will work as well
- 2 teaspoons seasoned salt
- 2 - 3 cups unsweetened shredded coconut
Instructions
- Place shrimp into a large bowl. Blend together egg whites, lime juice, and honey. Pour it over the shrimp and stir well to coat everything. Allow to marinate in refrigerator at least 15 minutes.
- In another bowl, combine tapioca flour and seasoned salt. Mix well.
- Using a slotted spoon, remove shrimp from marinade. DO NOT discard remaining marinade.
- One by one, dredge each shrimp first in the tapioca flour mix, then in the remaining marinade, then in shredded coconut.
- Place on a parchment or silicone lined baking sheet and bake at 400 degrees for approximately 12 minutes, until shrimp is pink with red tails and the flesh is slightly opaque and a little “white” in color.
- Serve with some sweet chili sauce or our famous cilantro garlic sauce.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 10 boneless/skinless chicken breasts cooked and shredded
- 6 bell peppers small diced
- 1 bundle green onion chopped
- 3 cans corn drained (15 oz)
- 3 cans black beans drained and rinsed (15 oz)
- 20 oz frozen/chopped spinach thawed and drained
- ½ cup diced jalapenos I used jarred
- 1/4 cup minced garlic
- 3 TBS parsley minced (I used dried)
- 1 TBS ground cumin
- 1 TBS ground chili powder
- 1 TBS ground cayenne
- 100 - 6 " flour tortillas
- optional: ranch dipping sauce here’s my recipe for Simple Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
Instructions
- Mix together all ingredients except flour tortillas. Spoon mixture into tortillas and roll like a mini burrito. You can use a toothpick to secure, but I find that with a little practice, it’s not necessary.
- If you’re going to freeze, do so now. I like to freeze mine overnight on a large baking sheet and then dump them into gallon freezer bags in the morning when they’re solid.
- If you’re not freezing, chill for a few minutes to set.
- Finish on a sandwich press, or griddle (or pan fry) until light golden brown.
- Cut in half and serve with ranch dressing.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground chicken
- ½ cup bread crumbs
- ½ cup finely diced onions
- 1 egg
- 2 tablespoons hot sauce
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 4 - 6 tablespoons buffalo sauce for topping
- blue cheese crumbles for topping
Instructions
- Combine all ingredients in a bowl.
- Divide mixture into 4 equal parts. Form each part into a patty.
- Heat the 2 tablespoons of oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook each patty for about 5-7 minutes on each side, until they reach an internal temperature of 185 degrees. Alternatively, cook over a medium heat grill.
- Assemble the burgers with your favorite toppings, spoon a healthy portion of buffalo sauce over the top, and sprinkle with blue cheese crumbles.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
MEATLOAF:
- 2.25 pounds ground beef not lean
- 1 cup grated onion
- 1 ½ cups crushed ritz crackers
- 2 eggs whisked
- 2 tablespoons minced garlic
- ½ cup ketchup
- 1 tablespoon stone ground mustard
- 1 tablespoon worcestershire sauce
- 1 bouillon cube crumbled
GLAZE:
- ¼ cup ketchup
- ¼ cup barbecue sauce
- 1 tablespoon worcestershire sauce
Instructions
- In a large bowl combine onion, crackers, eggs, garlic, ketchup, mustard, worcestershire sauce, and bouillon. Mix well.
- Add ground beef and knead together until fully incorporated. If mixture is too wet, knead in additional crushed crackers.
- Press into a 10x5 loaf pan and cover with foil. Bake at 350 degrees for 60 minutes.
- While meatloaf is baking, whisk together ingredients for glaze.
- After 60 minutes, uncover and drain off any pooling liquid. Baste top with glaze. Return to oven uncovered for an additional 15 minutes, until the center of your loaf reaches 160 degrees.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
Crust
- 1 cup salted butter cold and cut into cubes
- 1 ¾ cups flour
- ¼ cup cornstarch
- ½ cup sugar
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon lemon zest
Lemon Topping
- 1 ½ cup sugar
- ¼ cup + 1 tablespoon flour
- 4 eggs beaten
- 2/3 cups fresh lemon juice the juice of about 3 large lemons
- 2 tablespoons lemon zest the zest of about 2 large lemons
- Powdered sugar optional topping
Instructions
- In a medium sized bowl, combine cold butter, flour, cornstarch, sugar, salt, and lemon zest.
- Using a pastry cutter or two knives, mix all of the ingredients together until mixture resembles coarse meal.
- This will take a couple of minutes so be patient while it all comes together. For best results, make sure that the butter is cold, but not frozen.
- Once your crust is complete, take a 9x13 parchment lined pan and place crust into the pan. Press down with the palm of your hand and bring the crust to the edges of all sides of the pan.
- Poke the crust all over with a fork and place crust in the oven to bake. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 - 20 minutes until edges are golden brown and the middle is firm to touch.
- While crust is baking prepare lemon topping. In a medium sized bowl, whisk together sugar, flour, eggs, lemon juice, and lemon zest. Make sure the eggs are completely incorporated into the mixture. Set aside until crust is done baking.
- Once crust has baked, pour lemon mixture over the top and place pan back into the oven and bake for an additional 20-25 minutes. Lemon bars should be set and no longer jiggly.
- Remove from oven and allow lemon bars to cool completely before sprinkling with powdered sugar and cutting.