Lake County’s vaccination site shuts down due to lack of supply

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Lake County said its Groveland Amazon site will be closed effective immediately due to lack of supply.

The health department said the site is expected to be closed until Feb. 15. Site operations are set to resume once the location receives its next shipment, which health officials say should be early next week.

In the meantime, DOH-Lake said the Lake Square Mall immunization site is available for those who have scheduled an appointment. People can preregister online at myvaccine.fl.gov or by phone at 866-201-6909. TTY users can use 833-476-1031.

The health department said it will continue to schedule and administer second dose appointments at St. Patrick Catholic Church as well.