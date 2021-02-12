50% chance of rain this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Warm temperatures are leading to a summertime pattern in Central Florida.

Temperatures hit a high of 84 degrees at the Orlando International Airport on Thursday. This is 11 degrees above the normal temperature of 73.

The sea breezes are colliding across Central Florida producing showers and even some lighting strikes. Some areas may have heavy downpours and gusty winds. The showers will move to the northeast at 10-15 mph.

[TRENDING: Man in Capitol riot arrested at Orlando airport | Tom Brady throws Lombardi Trophy | How to get the vaccine in Fla.]

Ad

Later Thursday night, patchy fog makes a comeback. A dense fog advisory is expected, Central Floridians should be ready for some fog overnight or getting an early start on Friday morning.

The low temperature in Orlando will drop to 63. Once the fog burns off Friday the temperature in Orlando will jump into the low 80s again. The sea breezes will kick in, collide, and produce more showers and thunderstorms on Friday. Rain chances for Friday are in at 50%.

For the weekend Central Floridians should expect an active weather situation.

A weak cold front is pushing into our area Friday. This front will not slam through here. It will push into Florida and lose steam. The moisture along the frontal boundary will continue to flow in along this stalled front. This will lead to a 50% chance of rain on Saturday and a 60% chance on Sunday.

The forecast for the Daytona 500 calls for broken clouds and a high of 70 degrees.

Ad

Rain chance will be 40% before race time. The chances will increase to 60% in the hours between 2 and 6 p.m.