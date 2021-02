ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Thursday night after a tense six-hour police standoff in Orlando.

Orlando police said the man, who was wanted on allegations of sexual battery and domestic violence, barricaded himself inside a condo on Semoran Boulevard near Dixie Bell Drive.

After the man refused to come out for several hours, police entered the condo and found the man dead.

His name has not been released.