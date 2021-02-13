‘We want to really be that beacon of light:’ Orlando church gives away groceries, gas to families struggling during pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – As families continue to struggle to make ends meet almost a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, an Orlando church is doing its part to help by providing free food and gasoline.

Pastor Derrick McRae with The Experience Christian Center, along with dozens of volunteers, braved Saturday’s thunderstorms to get results for the Pine Hills neighborhood.

“We want to make a difference in the community,” McRae said.

The church gave away groceries and gas sto more than 600 families struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic.

“Job loss have happened in some of the urban city community areas as well and it’s challenging, a lot more challenging right now for a lot of our community individuals,” McRae said.

Cars lined up in the church parking lot and pulled up to tables to get bags of free food. Blocks down the road from the church, volunteers stood at 7-Eleven gas pumps to fill up people’s car tanks.

McRae said the church gave away $3,000 worth of free gas.

Ad

He said the families are thankful and adds this gives them one less thing to worry about.

“We want to feed the soul, feed the natural body, but we also want to make assistance with the gas and help people be mobile again in our economy,” McRae said.

The pastor said he is hopeful an end to the pandemic is in sight now that we have a vaccine. But until then, he said the church will be ready to serve.

“We want to really be that beacon of light to help, to motivate, give momentum even in a time as such we are in now we just want to make sure that people know that help is still available and hope is still alive,” McRae said.