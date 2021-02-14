Heading to the race? Here’s when rain could show up at Daytona 500

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Rain washed out the final two practices Saturday before NASCAR’s season-opening Daytona 500, a potential setback for the nine drivers switching cars before “The Great American Race.”

NASCAR had two practice sessions scheduled for Saturday, one in the morning and the other in the afternoon. Heavy rain soaked the track early, though, prompting officials to shift gears before the Xfinity Series opener later Saturday. An ARCA series race also was scheduled for the middle of the day.

The sessions would have provided two hours of seat time for drivers who have gotten little since the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year, a final chance for crews to fine-tune engines and check for fluid leaks and vibrations before NASCAR’s signature event.

According to News 6 meteorologists, there will be a chance for a stray showers leading up to the start of the race Sunday.

During the race a few storms will be possible, but a lot of the activity will try to stay in Flagler county along a stationary front.

That front pushes south by 4 or 5 p.m. and storms will be possible again for the end of the race. There will be a window to get the face in, but there will have to be a little bit of luck involved.

According to the National Weather Service in Daytona, weather has only impacted the Daytona 500 three times in the last decade.