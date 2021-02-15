Brevard alternative learning center temporarily closes due to COVID-19 cases

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An alternative learning center in North-Central Brevard County will not welcome students for the rest of the week in an effort to prevent more cases of the coronavirus from spreading, Brevard Public Schools announced Monday.

After consulting with the Brevard Department of Health Superintendent Mark W. Mullins made the decision to close the North/Central Alternative Learning Center to students from Monday to Friday.

“As a result of COVID-19 cases and to prevent further spread of the virus, the closure began today and will run through Friday, Feb. 19,” the district said in an email.

All students learning through in-person instruction will be moved to eLearning from home. Instructional staff will conduct remote instruction from home for the rest of the week.

Essential staff including office, custodial and cafeteria employees will report to work Tuesday.

While the campus is closed, a deep cleaning will take place this week, officials said.

The campus is set to reopen to students and teachers Monday.

The district did not reveal how many COVID-19 cases were connected to the learning center.

The ALC was not included in the last two weeks on the Brevard Public School COVID-19 dashboard which lists campuses impacted by infections.