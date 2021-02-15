COVID-19 vaccine appointments still available in Sanford

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Feb. 27 are still available in Sanford.

The vaccine is available to anyone 65 and older and non-hospital health care workers.

Anyone who is eligible for the vaccine can sign up at this link.

65 + Sanford location COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinic

The vaccine will be administered at the Masjid Al Hayy mosque at 786 Myrtle Street in Sanford from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 27.

Anyone who does not want to schedule an appointment online can also make an appointment over the phone at 407-665-0000.

County officials will have an employee taking calls for the appointments from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week.

Anyone who signs up for an appointment must bring a government-issued ID and health care workers must bring valid proof of employment.

Valid proof of employment includes employer ID and a paystub.

County officials said the vaccine appointment usually lasts five minutes and the medical staff will ask the patient to hang out in the waiting area for 15 to 30 minutes to make sure there are no serious side effects.