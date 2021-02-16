Car burglar shot at victim during confrontation, Marion County deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A pair of car burglars hit several vehicles in the same neighborhood two days in a row and opened fire on one of the victims when they were confronted, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s office.

The shooting happened on Feb. 10 along the 1100 block of NE 51st Pl., according to a news release. A person was breaking into a vehicle and the owner came out to confront them. Another person opened fire on the owner from the road, hitting the victim’s truck and home several times, deputies said.

[TRENDING: Winter storm shuts down Fla. schools | Fla. man arrested in Capitol riot: I was following Trump’s orders | Shoe removed from 341-pound croc]

Ad

Investigators said several other vehicles were also broken into in the Summer Brook community off of Northeast Jacksonville Road. Guns were among the items taken in those break-ins, records show.

The next day, the Summer Brook community was targeted again and some of the same victims had their vehicles broken into a second time, deputies said. Another gun was also stolen. Investigators did not say how many guns the burglars made off with or if any other items were stolen.

Investigators believe the same two crooks are responsible for all the car burglaries in the area of Northeast Jacksonville Road and between Northwest 35th Street and Highway 326 on West Anthony Road. They released surveillance pictures that they say show the two burglars.

Anyone who recognizes either person can call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-732-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 352-368-7867.