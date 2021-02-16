Clermont police searching for Regions Bank robber

Do you recognize this man? Clermont police say he robbed a Regions Bank on Feb. 16, 2021. (images: Clermont Police)

CLERMONT, Fla. – A possibly armed man got away with an unknown amount of money after demanding cash from a teller at a Regions Bank branch Tuesday morning, according to Clermont police.

Authorities are now searching for the man behind the robbery that happened around 9:45 a.m. at 2630 E. Highway 50.

Detectives said an older white male displayed what appeared to be a black handgun to a teller. The teller provided the man with an unknown amount of cash in small bills and the man left on foot. No one was injured during the incident.

Video surveillance from surrounding businesses shows the man later got into a white hatchback vehicle before leaving the area.

The man is described as 6-feet tall and between 50 and 70 years old. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and a blue and black baseball cap with the No. 12 on it. Police released pictures of the man hoping someone recognizes him or his distinct baseball cap.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the Clermont Police Department Investigations Section at (352) 394-5588 and select option 3.