Central Floridians could see temperatures drop 47 degrees this week

Temps could reach 87 degrees on Thursday and drop to 40 degrees on Friday.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida rebounded nicely after a night of storms.

The temperature in Orlando jumped to 76 degrees on Tuesday. This is two degrees above normal.

The sky will continue to clear up on Tuesday night and the weather will cool down.

The temperature should drop to 54 degrees on Tuesday night.

[TRENDING: Winter storm shuts down Fla. schools | Fla. man arrested in Capitol riot: I was following Trump’s orders | Shoe removed from 341-pound croc]

Ad

For Wednesday, Central Florida will see a high of 76 degrees with rain moving in from the south.

Rain chances jump to 50% in Orlando by 3 p.m.

Thursday will be a very warm day. The high in Orlando is set to make it up to 87 degrees. This would tie the record for the date.

On Friday, the next cold front will roll into Central Florida by the middle of the day. This front will produce showers and some thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be below normal for a few days.

The high on Friday will hit 70 degrees with a 40% chance of showers.

After the front passes, the temperature could hit 40 degrees on Friday night.

Saturday will be the coolest day in the forecast period with a high of only 63 degrees.