Retired MLB player Johnny Damon arrested on DUI charge in Central Florida

WINDERMERE, Fla. – Johnny Damon, a retired Major League Baseball player and Orlando native, has been jailed in Central Florida on multiple charges, including one count of driving under the influence.

According to Orange County Jail records, 47-year-old Damon was arrested by Windermere police and booked on charges of DUI and resisting an officer without violence around 8:15 a.m.

Details surrounding Damon’s arrest have not been released.

Damon, who graduated from Doctor Phillips High School, played for several MLB teams including the Boston Red Sox and won a World Series championship in 2004.