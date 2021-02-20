Police investigate fight outside Mall at Millenia that led to gunshot being fired

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are investigating a fight outside of The Mall at Millenia that led to a gunshot being fired.

Police were called Saturday to reports of a fight in the parking lot outside Neiman Marcus.

Police said that during the fight between several men, one person pulled out a gun and a gunshot was fired during the ensuing struggle.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made, police said.

Police added that several people were detained at the scene as police work to determine exactly what happened.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.