Cocoa teen expected to recover after getting shot twice

COCOA, Fla. – A Cocoa teen was shot twice on Monday, according to police.
Police said the 17-year-old boy is getting treated at the hospital and is expected to recover.
Officers responded to the 1200 block of Vanderbilt Lane around 7:30 p.m. Monday after a call of a reported shooting.
This is just south of Cambridge Elementary School.
Police said they found the 17-tear-old with at least two gunshot wounds.
Officers said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and not a random act.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to Crimeline at 1-809-423-8477.