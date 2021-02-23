Cocoa teen expected to recover after getting shot twice

A Cocoa teen was shot twice on Monday, according to police.

COCOA, Fla. – A Cocoa teen was shot twice on Monday, according to police.

Police said the 17-year-old boy is getting treated at the hospital and is expected to recover.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Vanderbilt Lane around 7:30 p.m. Monday after a call of a reported shooting.

[TRENDING: Car flies off I-4 in Orlando | Meet bone cancer survivor who will be youngest American in space | United engine blows apart during flight]

This is just south of Cambridge Elementary School.

Police said they found the 17-tear-old with at least two gunshot wounds.

Ad

Officers said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and not a random act.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to Crimeline at 1-809-423-8477.