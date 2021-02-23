New CDC guidance for vaccinated people coming soon, Fauci says

U.S. infectious disease official Anthony Fauci spoke to CNN Tuesday saying he expects the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to release new recommendations soon regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, specifically for people who have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Fauci described a scenario where he’s fully vaccinated and so is his daughter, but should they have to have the same “stringent” public health measures compared to a stranger who isn’t vaccinated.

“When you say, ‘well, wait a minute,’ if I’m fully vaccinated and my daughter comes in the house and she’s fully vaccinated, do we really have to have as stringent the public health measures than you would if it was a stranger who was not vaccinated and you were not vaccinated? Common sense tells you that,” Fauci said. “In fact, you don’t have to be as stringent in your public health measures. But what we want, we want to get firm recommendations from the CDC, which I believe will be coming soon.”

Fauci did not say what those new recommendations might be but that he believes they will come from the CDC soon.

Fauci appeared on CNN’s “State of the Nation” Sunday and said while it’s hard to predict how the coronavirus pandemic will play out, it’s possible that face masks will still be necessary in 2022.

“It depends on the level, and the level of of dynamics of virus that’s in the community and that’s really important, because that gets back to something again that you said, if you see the level coming down really, really very low, I want it to keep going down to a baseline that’s so low that there’s virtually no threat. No, it’ll never be zero, but a minimal, minimal threat that you will be exposed to someone who is infected,” Fauci said.

Fauci went on to say that when a county has reached a point where most people are vaccinated and virus levels are low, masks could potentially go away.