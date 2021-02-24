Melbourne police make arrest in hit-and-run from September

MELBOURNE, Fla. – An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run in Melbourne from this past September, according to the police.
Melbourne police said officers arrested 67-year-old Gary Lane at his home in Melbourne Beach.
Lane is facing several charges: Leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury, reckless driving with serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and reckless driving involving property damage.
Police said around 5:08 p.m. on Sept. 26, officers responded to the crash in the area of North Highway A1A and Paradise Boulevard.
The investigation showed a minivan heading southbound on North Highway A1A left the road hit and hit a woman walking on the sidewalk, according to police.
Officers said she suffered significant injuries.
Lane is accused of leaving the scene, according to police.