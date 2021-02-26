Seminole County hosts Florida’s first mobile vaccine site at mosque

FILE - This September 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist preparing to give an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Health officials in Seminole County announced a new mobile coronavirus vaccine site that will help reach additional communities across the county.

Officials said the mobile unit will be vaccinating over 300 eligible seniors and healthcare workers at the Hindu Society of Central Florida Temple in Casselberry.

“Seminole County will continue their outreach to different communities throughout the County, with tomorrow’s site also being a first, hosted at Sanford Mosque – Masjid Al Hayy on Myrtle Street in Sanford,” organizers said.

The new mobile site is the first mobile vaccine site hosted at a mosque in the State of Florida.

“It is Seminole County’s goal to reach all different communities and faiths, with past and future sites being hosted at other locations, such as a Jewish Temple, Sikh Society, Latter-day Saints Meetinghouse, Methodist Church and Missionary Baptist Church,” officials added.